Mexico pulled nomination of Herrera for central bank chief, lawmaker says

MEXICO CITY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's government in August withdrew the nomination of former finance minister Arturo Herrera to be the next governor of the central bank, though he could still be a candidate for the job, the Senate leader of the ruling party said on Tuesday.

Senator Ricardo Monreal told reporters the office of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador made the decision to pull Herrera's nomination to succeed Bank of Mexico Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon, whose term concludes at the end of 2021.

Monreal, Senate leader of the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), stressed there was enough time this year for the Senate to ratify whoever is proposed to take the top job.

"In the next few days, I hope the name (of a new nominee) or the same name will be sent, because that's a faculty of the president," said Monreal, who offered praise for Herrera.

Monreal did not say why Herrera's name had been withdrawn.

Neither Lopez Obrador's office nor the finance ministry immediately responded to requests for comment. Herrera was not immediately reachable for comment.

