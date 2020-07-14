Mexico proposes to U.S. extending ban on land border crossings

MEXICO CITY, July 14 (Reuters) - Mexico proposed to the United States extending a ban on non-essential travel by land over their shared border for another 30 days considering the development of the coronavirus pandemic, Mexico's foreign ministry said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The measure would be in place until August 21, under the same terms agreed when they were first implemented on March 21, the ministry added.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez and Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

