Mexico probes former president Pena Nieto for money laundering, sources say

MEXICO CITY, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Mexico's attorney general's office is investigating former president Enrique Pena Nieto for alleged money laundering, illicit enrichment, and illegal international transfers, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The sources said Pena Nieto, who was president from 2012 until 2016, is the person identified as "Enrique P" in a statement from the attorney general's office (FGR) on Tuesday.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact Pena Nieto for comment. He previously denied any wrongdoing when reports of an investigation by Mexico's anti-money laundering unit emerged last month.

The Tuesday statement said the FGR was "developing investigation procedures" into various federal crimes.

It said the investigations into money laundering and illegal international transfers stemmed from complaints by tax authorities.

In July, Mexico's anti-money laundering unit asked the FGR to investigate millions of dollars' worth of money transfers abroad addressed to Pena Nieto.

Pena Nieto addressed the accusations in a series of tweets at the time, saying, "I am certain that before the competent authorities I will be allowed to clarify any question about my assets and demonstrate their legality."

