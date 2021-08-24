Mexico prices fall in early August in relief for policy makers

Recasts with new headline and lead showing cooling inflation

MEXICO CITY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices fell slightly during the first half of August and annual inflation also cooled more than analysts had predicted, a relief for policy makers after two successive central bank interest rate hikes.

However, the closely watched core price index MXCPIH=ECI rose more than expected, the data for the first two weeks of August published by the national statistics agency on Tuesday showed.

Headline prices fell 0.02%, the statistics agency said. A Reuters poll of nine analysts had forecast a 0.13% increase.

Annual inflation through early August fell to 5.58%, lower than the forecast of 5.74%.

The core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.28% in early August against a forecast of 0.20%.

