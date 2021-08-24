Mexico prices fall in early August in relief for policy makers

US Markets

Mexican consumer prices fell slightly during the first half of August and annual inflation also cooled more than analysts had predicted, a relief for policy makers after two successive central bank interest rate hikes.

MEXICO CITY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices fell slightly during the first half of August and annual inflation also cooled more than analysts had predicted, a relief for policy makers after two successive central bank interest rate hikes.

However, the closely watched core price index MXCPIH=ECI rose more than expected, the data for the first two weeks of August published by the national statistics agency on Tuesday showed.

Headline prices fell 0.02%, the statistics agency said. A Reuters poll of nine analysts had forecast a 0.13% increase.

Annual inflation through early August fell to 5.58%, lower than the forecast of 5.74%.

The core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.28% in early August against a forecast of 0.20%.

