Mexico presses U.S. on natural gas after Texas bans exports

MEXICO CITY, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The Mexican government called the top U.S. representative in Mexico on Wednesday to press for natural gas supplies for Mexico after Texas' governor ordered fuel to remain in the state during freezing weather that has overwhelmed the energy grid.

Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said she had called the U.S. embassy to express concern about the situation.

"By not acting together, the results could be more complicated," Clouthier said on Twitter.

The United States has yet to appoint an ambassador to Mexico since the assumption of power of President Joe Biden.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement putting restrictions on the export of natural gas from Texas during the weather emergency. It was not clear how much gas will be affected under the ban, which is set to run through Sunday.

"The Governor has ordered natural gas producers not to export product out of state until February 21st and instead sell it to providers within Texas," the statement read.

In a letter apparently from Abbott to the state energy regulator, the governor said any natural gas currently in Texas should not be sent outside of the state.

However, possibly adding some ambiguity, the letter also said that gas should be made available to local power generators "before leaving the state."

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Additional reporting by Sharay Angulo; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

