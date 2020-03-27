Mexico president's approval rating below 50% for first time-poll

Updates with context

MEXICO CITY, March 27 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's approval rating has dropped below 50% for the first time in a daily tracking poll by polling firm Consulta Mitofsky, according to data published on the website of newspaper El Economista on Friday.

The poll, which is conducted for the newspaper, showed Lopez Obrador's rating had dropped to 49.6% from 50.1% a day earlier.

Lopez Obrador, whose approval rating stood at 80% barely a year ago in some surveys, has suffered a sharp drop in popularity during the past few weeks due to discontent over his handling of several issues, including the coronavirus crisis.

(Reporting by Dave Graham Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 1 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.