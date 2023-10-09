News & Insights

Mexico president: Texas governor complicating migration situation at border

October 09, 2023 — 10:32 am EDT

MEXICO CITY, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott is making the immigration situation on the U.S.-Mexico frontier more complicated with his measures to tighten the border, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

Mexico's government is preparing to send a diplomatic note on Monday addressing the matter, Lopez Obrador said, speaking at a regular government press conference.

