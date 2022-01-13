Mexico president urges Mexican investors to bid for Citi assets

MEXICO CITY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he would welcome Mexican investors bidding in the sale of U.S. bank Citigroup's consumer banking operations in Mexico, noting it could be positive for the country to "mexicanize" the assets.

Speaking in a video address, Lopez Obrador declared he was pleased that Mexican tycoon Ricardo Salinas had shown interest in the assets, and said other leading businessmen, including billionaire Carlos Slim, could also be bidders.

(Reporting by Dave Graham, writing by Cassandra Garrison)

