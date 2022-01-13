US Markets
Mexico president urges Mexican investors to bid for Citi assets

Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he would welcome Mexican investors bidding in the sale of U.S. bank Citigroup's consumer banking operations in Mexico, noting it could be positive for the country to "mexicanize" the assets.

Speaking in a video address, Lopez Obrador declared he was pleased that Mexican tycoon Ricardo Salinas had shown interest in the assets, and said other leading businessmen, including billionaire Carlos Slim, could also be bidders.

