Mexico president to give subsidies to companies in Isthmus corridor project

MEXICO CITY, May 26 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday the government will give subsidies to companies setting up operations in the Isthmus business corridor in southern Mexico being built by the government, speaking at a regular news conference.

