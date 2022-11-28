Mexico president to discuss GMO corn with U.S. ag sec Vilsack Monday

MEXICO CITY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will discuss genetically modified corn in a meeting later Monday with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, the president said in a regular news conference.

Mexico is set to ban genetically modified corn in 2024, which will cause it to halve its U.S. imports of yellow corn, a Mexican agriculture official told Reuters in October. Vilsack has expressed his concern in the matter.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry)

