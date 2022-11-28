Mexico president to discuss GMO corn with U.S. ag sec

Updates with additional information, context

MEXICO CITY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will discuss genetically modified corn in a meeting later Monday with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, the president said.

Mexico is set to ban genetically modified corn in 2024, which will cause it to halve its U.S. imports of yellow corn, a Mexican agriculture official told Reuters in October.

Vilsack has called for clarity on the ban, and said the United States could use its trilateral trade pact with Mexico and Canada to challenge the ban if necessary.

Lopez Obrador also hinted the two would discuss food prices as the Mexican leader touted an anti-inflationary plan in effect.

"I have a meeting today with the secretary of agriculture from the U.S. government, we'll cover topics related to this," Lopez Obrador said during a regular news conference, pointing to a chart on Mexican food prices as part of annual inflation.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

