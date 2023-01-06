Mexico president to discuss corn dispute with Biden next week

MEXICO CITY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will discuss with U.S. President Joe Biden a dispute over genetically-modified (GM) corn imports in a meeting next week, the Latin American leader said Friday during a regular news conference.

The neighboring countries have been at odds over a Mexican decree that would ban GM corn and phase out the herbicide glyphosate by 2024.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez; editing by Cassandra Garrison)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.