Mexico president taps Marath Bolanos for labor minister

MEXICO CITY, June 20 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that he had named current deputy labor minister Marath Bolanos to lead the ministry.

Bolanos will replace outgoing Labor Minister Luisa Maria Alcalde, who Lopez Obrador on Monday named as the country's next interior minister.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)

