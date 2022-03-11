US Markets

Mexico president slams EU parliament resolution on treatment of media

Dave Graham Reuters
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday slammed as false and "slanderous" a European Parliament resolution expressing concern about his antagonism towards critical media.

The EU parliament on Thursday passed a resolution urging Lopez Obrador to tone down his broadsides against the media in a country that has seen a slew of killings of journalists.

