Mexico president slams EU parliament resolution on treatment of media

MEXICO CITY, March 11 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday slammed as false and "slanderous" a European Parliament resolution expressing concern about his antagonism towards critical media.

The EU parliament on Thursday passed a resolution urging Lopez Obrador to tone down his broadsides against the media in a country that has seen a slew of killings of journalists.

(Reporting by Dave Graham, writing by Cassandra Garrison)

