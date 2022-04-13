US Markets

Mexico president signs initiative to change mining law, eyeing power bill vote

Contributor
Dave Graham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he had signed an initiative to change the country's mining law in case he needs to send it to Congress if lawmakers fail to pass separate legislation he is prioritizing.

Lopez Obrador said he will on Monday submit a mining bill to secure lithium resources for the nation if a separate energy law, which contains a provision to nationalize lithium, does not reach the required majority in Congress on Sunday.

