Mexico president self-isolating after catching COVID-19, under medical treatment: minister

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

April 24, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by Raul Cortes for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, April 24 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is receiving medical treatment and self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, the country's Interior Minister Adan Augusto said Monday in a morning press conference.

On Sunday, local newspaper Diario de Yucatan reported that Lopez Obrador had suffered an apparent heart attack while on a trip to the Yucatan Peninsula, helping to fuel rumor about the President's health which circulated widely on social media.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm the report.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes, Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Isabel.Woodford@thomsonreuters.com;))

