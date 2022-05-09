Mexico president says will hire 500 Cuban doctors to work in Mexico

Updates with quotes from president

MEXICO CITY, May 9 (Reuters) - Mexico will hire 500 Cuban doctors to work in the country to help make up for a shortage of medical professionals, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at a regular news conference on Monday.

Lopez Obrador visited Cuba over the weekend as part of a regional tour of Central America and the Caribbean.

Cuban doctors were also hired to work in Mexico earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, which sparked criticism from members of Mexico's opposition.

"We are also going to hire doctors from Cuba who are going to come to work in our country; we made this decision because we do not have the doctors we need in the country," Lopez Obrador said.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.