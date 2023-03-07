Mexico president says will go to panel if no agreement with U.S. on GMO corn

MEXICO CITY, March 7 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday the country would go to a dispute panel under a regional trade deal if there is no agreement during consultations with the United States over Mexico's plans to regulate genetically modified corn.

Lopez Obrador said in a regular news conference that both parties have one month to reach an agreement during consultations.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Raul Cortes Fernandez; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

