Mexico president says US elections will likely bring migration to forefront

Credit: REUTERS/DAMIAN SANCHEZ

December 27, 2023 — 10:45 am EST

Written by Mexico City bureau for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he believed next year's presidential elections in the United States will likely bring the issue of migration to the forefront.

He is due to meet with U.S. officials later in the day.

(Reporting by Mexico City bureau; editing by Cassandra Garrison)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

