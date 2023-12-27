Mexico president says US elections will likely bring migration to forefront

MEXICO CITY, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he believed next year's presidential elections in the United States will likely bring the issue of migration to the forefront.

He is due to meet with U.S. officials later in the day.

