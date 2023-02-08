Mexico president says two locations primed for new Tesla plant

MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday that car maker Tesla's TSLA.O new plant could be installed in either the states of Nuevo Leon or Hidalgo.

Lopez Obrador referred to both states as a possibility when asked about the firm's plans, which Tesla has not yet commented on, during a regular news conference.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

