US Markets

Mexico president says to speak with Biden later Tuesday

Contributor
Mexico City Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will speak with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden later in the day, he said on Tuesday during a regular news conference.

MEXICO CITY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will speak with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden later in the day, he said on Tuesday during a regular news conference.

Lopez Obrador said he was not sure what the call would be about but it might concern the meeting between both leaders and Canada's prime minister scheduled for December.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular