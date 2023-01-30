US Markets
Mexico president says to meet with Citigroup's CEO Fraser

Credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

January 30, 2023 — 11:21 am EST

Written by Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he will meet with U.S. Citigroup's C.N Chief Executive Jane Fraser as the bank attempts to finalize the sale of its local retail unit Banamex.

Lopez Obrador insisted he would prefer a Mexican buyer, but did not reveal the date of the meeting or any details of the transaction during a regular news conference.

The firm's Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said earlier in January the exit of Banamex is "well underway," although he did not say when the deal will be concluded.

Two bidders, which sources told Reuters were Mexican conglomerate Grupo Mexico GMEXICOB.MX and Banca Mifel MIFEL.UL, are vying for Citi's local unit.

Citi is also considering a potential initial public offering (IPO).

