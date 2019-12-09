Mexico president says senators OK'd changes to USMCA trade pact

Adds quotes from Mexican president

MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that the country's senators have accepted proposed changes to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement as U.S. lawmakers mull ratifying the trade pact.

Speaking during his regular morning news conference, Lopez Obrador said he "respectfully requests" that U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi make a decision about the trade agreement, which was struck more than a year ago but must be ratified by legislators in the three countries before it goes into effect.

"It's the time, it's the moment," Lopez Obrador said during his regular morning news conference. "I am optimistic, very optimistic, that we can achieve this agreement."

