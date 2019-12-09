US Markets

Mexico president says senators OK'd changes to USMCA trade pact

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that the country's senators have accepted proposed changes to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement as U.S. lawmakers mull ratifying the trade pact.

