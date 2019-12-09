Mexico president says senators OK'd changes to USMCA trade pact
MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that the country's senators have accepted proposed changes to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement as U.S. lawmakers mull ratifying the trade pact.
