Mexico president says senators OK'd changes to USMCA trade pact

MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that the country's senators have accepted proposed changes to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement as U.S. lawmakers mull ratifying the trade pact.

