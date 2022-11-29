US Markets

Mexico president says seeking deal with U.S. after meeting on GMO corn

Credit: REUTERS/TOYA SARNO JORDAN

November 29, 2022 — 10:20 am EST

Written by Mexico City Newsroom for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mexico is seeking a deal with the United States after talks with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack Monday regarding Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified corn in 2024, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday.

The United States threatened legal action Monday evening against the plan.

"Our position is not closed off," Lopez Obrador said, after saying he was clear in the talks genetically modified corn would not be imported for human consumption.

