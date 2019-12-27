Mexico president says right of asylum must be respected in Bolivia spat

US Markets

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday his country's right to grant asylum must be respected, when asked about an ongoing spat with Bolivia over the South American country's surveillance of the Mexican embassy there.

Mexico said on Thursday it was asking the International Court of Justice to mediate in its dispute with the Bolivian government, which centers on Mexico's decision to grant asylum to nine people at its embassy in Bolivia.

