Mexico president says resolved four Canadian firms' concerns

MEXICO CITY, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he met with representatives of four Canadian firms on Wednesday and resolved their problems, after agreeing to see them at talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this month.

"We saw four Canadian companies, and we solved the four problems without any obstacle," Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference on Thursday, noting that the concerns related to Mexico's electricity sector.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Writing by Sarah Morland)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.