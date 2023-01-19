US Markets

Mexico president says resolved four Canadian firms' concerns

Credit: REUTERS/RAQUEL CUNHA

January 19, 2023 — 09:31 am EST

Written by Dave Graham for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he met with representatives of four Canadian firms on Wednesday and resolved their problems, after agreeing to see them at talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this month.

"We saw four Canadian companies, and we solved the four problems without any obstacle," Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference on Thursday, noting that the concerns related to Mexico's electricity sector.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Writing by Sarah Morland)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

