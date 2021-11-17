US Markets

Mexico president says ready to explain electricity reform to Biden, Trudeau

Contributor
Mexico City Newsroom Reuters
Published

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he would explain to U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau energy legislation favoring a state utility company if the issue comes up at a summit this week.

MEXICO CITY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he would explain to U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau energy legislation favoring a state utility company if the issue comes up at a summit this week.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular