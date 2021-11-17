Mexico president says ready to explain electricity reform to Biden, Trudeau

MEXICO CITY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he would explain to U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau energy legislation favoring a state utility company if the issue comes up at a summit this week.

