Mexico president says power outage could be fixed by Wednesday

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that an outage that knocked out power for 4.7 million users in northern Mexico will be "under control" by Wednesday or the day after.

Power had been restored to about 80% of users by Tuesday, Lopez Obrador said, speaking at a government news conference.

