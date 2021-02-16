Mexico president says power outage could be fixed by Wednesday

MEXICO CITY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that an outage that knocked out power for 4.7 million users in northern Mexico will be "under control" by Wednesday or the day after.

Power had been restored to about 80% of users by Tuesday, Lopez Obrador said, speaking at a government news conference.

(Writing by Cassandra Garrison Editing by Dave Graham)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 5830 7443;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.