Mexico president says inflation will begin to fall after January rebound

Credit: REUTERS/LUIS CORTES

February 10, 2023 — 09:24 am EST

Written by Ana Isabel Martinez for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's inflation will start falling after the uptick registered in January, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday.

Mexico's annual headline inflation accelerated to 7.91% in the 12 months through January, official data showed on Thursday, slightly above forecasts and higher than the 7.82% registered in December.

Also on Thursday, the Bank of Mexico's five-member governing board unanimously voted to increase the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 11.00%, above market forecasts, citing a complex inflation scenario.

Lopez Obrador said during a regular news conference on Thursday he respects the latest key rate hike by the central bank, but called on the bank to also focus on economic growth.

