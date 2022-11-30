Mexico president says he will 'likely' travel Dec. 14 for Pacific Alliance summit

Updates with additional information

MEXICO CITY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he will "very likely" travel to Peru on Dec. 14 for a meeting of presidents from the Latin American trade bloc known as the Pacific Alliance.

The meeting, which was previously scheduled to take place earlier this month, was postponed after Peruvian President Pedro Castillo - who is under investigation on allegations of corruption - was barred from traveling for the event.

Sources previously told Reuters the alliance, made up of Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Chile, would likely meet Dec. 7 to 8, though the dates were still tentative.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said last week that the countries would set a final date by Tuesday.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

