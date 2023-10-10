Mexico president says he wants to further lower Pemex's tax burden

Adds background on Pemex's tax payments

MEXICO CITY, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that he wants to further lower state oil company Pemex's tax burden, while suggesting a reduction in the company's profit sharing rate (DUC).

Pemex's DUC, effectively a tax paid to the government, has been gradually lowered during Lopez Obrador's administration from a high of 65%.

The government proposed a reduction to 35% from its current 40% in the 2024 budget, as part a multimillion-dollar support plan for the debt-laden company.

"We want to lower it further in order to strengthen this public company that is fundamental," the president said at a regular press conference.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.