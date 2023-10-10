News & Insights

Mexico president says he wants to further lower Pemex's tax burden

Credit: REUTERS/RAQUEL CUNHA

October 10, 2023 — 11:20 am EDT

Written by Ana Isabel Martinez for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that he wants to further lower state oil company Pemex's tax burden, while suggesting a reduction in the company's profit sharing rate (DUC).

