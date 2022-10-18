Mexico president says he spoke with Walmart executive about lowering inflation on food products

MEXICO CITY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that he met with Walmart International President and CEO Judith McKenna about finding ways to lower inflation on food products.

Walmart represents 25% of Mexico's retail sales, Lopez Obrador wrote on Twitter.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Chris Reese)

