Mexico president says he spoke with Walmart exec about lowering inflation on food products

MEXICO CITY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that he met with Walmart International President and CEO Judith McKenna about "doing everything possible" to lower inflation on food products.

Data from the country's statistics agency showed food, beverage and tobacco prices rose 13.27% year-on-year.

The plan aims to tame prices of basic food items and is set to waive certain regulatory requirements and taxes for signatories.

Walmart was not immediately available for comment.

The company represents 25% of Mexico's retail sales, Lopez Obrador wrote on Twitter.

