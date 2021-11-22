US Markets

Mexico president says had no major differences at U.S., Canada talks

Dave Graham Reuters
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday his meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Washington last week were fruitful and played out without any major differences.

Lopez Obrador was speaking at a regular government news conference.

