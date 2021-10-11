US Markets

Mexico president says foreign companies transported contraband fuel

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that well-known foreign companies have transported fuel improperly and that his government was committed to ending corruption in the private sector.

MEXICO CITY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that well-known foreign companies have transported fuel improperly and that his government was committed to ending corruption in the private sector.

Lopez Obrador told his daily news conference that "famed foreign companies" had transported fuel as contraband, without naming any specific firms.

He also noted that an import permit had been revoked for global energy trader Trafigura AG [RIC:RIC:TRAFGF.UL]. Reuters reported last month that four fuel import permits were in the process of cancellation while one had expired.

