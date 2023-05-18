Mexico president says discussed trade with Argentina's Fernandez, meeting postponed

MEXICO CITY, May 18 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he had spoken to his Argentine counterpart about trade on Wednesday, adding that a planned meeting between the two leaders had been postponed due to scheduling issues.

"I spoke with Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez yesterday precisely on the subject of commercial exchange," Lopez Obrador told a daily press conference on Thursday. "There is much interest that we meet."

(Reporting by Dave Graham and Sarah Morland;)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

