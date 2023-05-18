News & Insights

US Markets

Mexico president says discussed trade with Argentina's Fernandez, meeting postponed

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

May 18, 2023 — 10:29 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, May 18 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he had spoken to his Argentine counterpart about trade on Wednesday, adding that a planned meeting between the two leaders had been postponed due to scheduling issues.

"I spoke with Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez yesterday precisely on the subject of commercial exchange," Lopez Obrador told a daily press conference on Thursday. "There is much interest that we meet."

(Reporting by Dave Graham and Sarah Morland;)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.