Mexico president says discussed migration, security and development with Biden

Adds White House statement

MEXICO CITY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he discussed migration, security and cooperation on development with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden during an afternoon call.

Biden also confirmed he would travel to Mexico for the North American Leaders' Summit, set to take place in December, Lopez Obrador said on Twitter.

The White House said in a statement the two leaders discussed "actions to reduce the number of individuals who unlawfully cross the U.S.-Mexico border and to expand legal pathways as an alternative to irregular migration."

Biden and Lopez Obrador also reviewed joint efforts to combat the trade in fentanyl and U.S. actions to prosecute gun traffickers.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.