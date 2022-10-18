Mexico president says discussed migration, security and development with Biden

MEXICO CITY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he discussed migration, security and cooperation on development with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden during an afternoon call.

Biden also confirmed he would travel to Mexico for the North American Leaders' Summit, set to take place in December, Lopez Obrador said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry)

