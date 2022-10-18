US Markets

Mexico president says discussed migration, security and development with Biden

Contributor
Kylie Madry Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he discussed migration, security and cooperation on development with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden during an afternoon call.

MEXICO CITY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he discussed migration, security and cooperation on development with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden during an afternoon call.

Biden also confirmed he would travel to Mexico for the North American Leaders' Summit, set to take place in December, Lopez Obrador said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Energy

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular