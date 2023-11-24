News & Insights

Mexico president says Danish fund to invest $10 bln in Mexico to produce green hydrogen

November 24, 2023 — 10:45 am EST

MEXICO CITY, Nov 24 (Reuters) - A Danish fund will invest $10 billion in a development hub in southern Mexico to produce green hydrogen for ships and to replace fossil fuel use, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday.

One of Lopez Obrador's key infrastructure projects is the development of an economic corridor connecting the Pacific and Atlantic oceans in Mexico's south.

"It is a financial economic fund from Denmark, they are going to invest in a development hub (...) $10 billion, because they are going to produce green hydrogen to replace fossil fuels," the president told a press conference.

Lopez Obrador, a strong proponent of fossil fuels since taking office in 2018, said that new vessels around the world will use the green hydrogen obtained through wind and solar energy via electrolysis.

"We are talking about the era of non-pollution, of everything being done to prevent climate change," the president added, without providing further details on the investment or its timeline.

Denmark's embassy in Mexico did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the president's comments.

