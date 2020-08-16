US Markets
Mexico president says COVID-19 vaccine expected to be ready early next year

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expects to be able to put a COVID-19 vaccine into use in the country during the first quarter next year, he said in a video on Twitter on Sunday.

His government has struck a partnership with Argentina and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L to produce a vaccine for distribution throughout Latin America.

