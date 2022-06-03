Mexico president says close to agreement with Talos Energy on Zama project

Adds President's comments, background details

MEXICO CITY, June 3 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday his government is near to reaching an agreement with U.S.-based oil producer Talos Energy TALO.N regarding Zama, one of the country's flagship offshore projects.

A dispute has been brewing since Mexico selected state-run oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) as the operator of the shared 850-million-barrel Zama field ahead of Talos, potentially giving the U.S. firm little say over its development and commercialization.

"It looks like an agreement is being reached. I myself told the company's manager that their investments are guaranteed," Lopez Obrador said at a regular news conference.

Reuters reported last month that Talos has temporarily suspended pursuit of an arbitration claim against Mexico amid high-level talks over Zama.

Talos has argued that Mexico could be in breach of the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement and a bilateral investment treaty with the United States. In September, it submitted notices of dispute under USMCA, a step toward an international arbitration claim.

According to the sources, Talos is currently engaged in talks that could give its consortium a greater say in the project.

The move came as a key meeting led by Lopez Obrador and U.S. ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar in April kicked off high-level talks.

The talks including officials from Mexico's energy ministry have raised the prospect that even with Pemex as operator, the U.S. producer and partners Harbour Energy HBR.L and Wintershall Dea [RIC:RIC:WINT.UL] will have strong governance in the field's technical and commercial development.

Lopez Obrador said the Pemex is willing to invest to develop Zama and continue being the project's operator.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Anthony Esposito and Alistair Bell)

