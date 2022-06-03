Mexico President says close to agreement with Talos Energy on Zama project

MEXICO CITY, June 3 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday his government is near reaching an agreement with U.S.-based oil producer Talos Energy TALO.N regarding the Zama project.

