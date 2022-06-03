US Markets
TALO

Mexico President says close to agreement with Talos Energy on Zama project

Contributor
Ana Isabel Martinez Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday his government is near reaching an agreement with U.S.-based oil producer Talos Energy regarding the Zama project. nE1N2X2027

MEXICO CITY, June 3 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday his government is near reaching an agreement with U.S.-based oil producer Talos Energy TALO.N regarding the Zama project.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Anthony Esposito)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TALO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular