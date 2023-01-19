Mexico president says Canadian firms' concerns in energy dispute are resolved

Adds background

MEXICO CITY, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he met with representatives of four Canadian firms on Wednesday and resolved their problems, after agreeing to see them at talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this month.

"We saw four Canadian companies, and we solved the four problems without any obstacle," Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference on Thursday, saying the concerns related to Mexico's electricity sector.

The United States and Canada last July started dispute settlement proceedings under a regional trade deal against Mexico's drive to give priority to its state-run energy companies, arguing the policy discriminates against private firms from their respective countries.

But following a trilateral summit earlier in January, after Trudeau raised Canada's concerns, Lopez Obrador said he would meet with Canadian companies that had problems in need of resolution. He did not name the firms at the time.

Lopez Obrador had met with with U.S. companies last year to address their concerns in the energy sector, though this did not prevent U.S. officials filing for dispute settlement talks. Officials and industry sources said the government took this step as it was not satisfied with purely ad hoc settlements.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Writing by Sarah Morland, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.