Mexico president says accepts US recommendation on GM dispute

Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

MEXICO CITY, May 13 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday said he accepted a recommendation from the U.S. government to ensure there would be no fraud in union votes at workplaces in Mexico, when asked about U.S. concerns over a vote at General Motors Co.

"We accept the recommendation from the government of the United States, they are right," Lopez Obrador told his daily news conference. He added many "irregularities" had been detected in the disputed worker vote last month.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon)

