Mexico president says 2024 minimum wage hike to be 'considerable'

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

November 08, 2023 — 09:49 am EST

MEXICO CITY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday the minimum wage hike that will be agreed for 2024 will be "considerable."

Speaking at a regular press conference, Lopez Obrador said a consensus on the actual figure still needed to be reached.

