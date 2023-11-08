Mexico president says 2024 minimum wage hike to be 'considerable'

MEXICO CITY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday the minimum wage hike that will be agreed for 2024 will be "considerable."

Speaking at a regular press conference, Lopez Obrador said a consensus on the actual figure still needed to be reached.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle)

