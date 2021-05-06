US Markets

Mexico president reiterates hope for U.S.-Mexico border reopening

Contributor
Dave Graham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday reiterated his hope that there would soon be a re-opening of the U.S.-Mexico border following months of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MEXICO CITY, May 6 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday reiterated his hope that there would soon be a re-opening of the U.S.-Mexico border following months of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lopez Obrador said it was possible the border would come up in his virtual meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday, but he underlined that the main issue under discussion would be efforts to tackle undocumented immigration.

(Reporting by Dave Graham)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular