Mexico president recovering from Covid, could resume work before the weekend

MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is still recovering from COVID-19 and could go back to activities before the weekend, a government official said Wednesday during a press conference.

Lopez Obrador announced on Twitter on Sunday that he had tested positive for the virus.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.