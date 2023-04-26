News & Insights

Mexico president recovering from Covid, could resume work before the weekend

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

April 26, 2023 — 09:44 am EDT

Written by Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is still recovering from COVID-19 and could go back to activities before the weekend, a government official said Wednesday during a press conference.

Lopez Obrador announced on Twitter on Sunday that he had tested positive for the virus.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

