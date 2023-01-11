US Markets

Mexico president ready to meet Canadian electricity firms over issues

Credit: REUTERS/RAQUEL CUNHA

January 11, 2023 — 01:26 pm EST

Written by Raul Cortes Fernandez for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he was working with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to resolve problems facing Canadian electricity companies in Mexico after the two met in Mexico City.

Lopez Obrador said he had told Trudeau he was willing to receive companies to discuss how to resolve pending issues.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.